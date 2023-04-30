WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,200 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 414,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WKME. EVR Research LP purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,368,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WalkMe by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 856,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 614,339 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WalkMe by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 750,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after buying an additional 411,907 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in WalkMe by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 272,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in WalkMe by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,089,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after buying an additional 253,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WKME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of WalkMe from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WalkMe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

WalkMe Stock Performance

Shares of WalkMe stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. WalkMe has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $862.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of -0.23.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 37.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

