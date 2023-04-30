Wanchain (WAN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $549,577.23

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $50.04 million and approximately $549,577.23 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00059557 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00040566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00021531 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006662 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,469,092 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

