Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Given New $186.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

Waste Management Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE WM traded up $4.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.05. 2,227,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,780. The stock has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.94. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $138.89 and a 1 year high of $175.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

