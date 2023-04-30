WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 32,261 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 367.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,261 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in CarMax by 72.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSE KMX opened at $70.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day moving average of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $106.24.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMX. Argus cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

