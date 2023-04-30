WCM Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6,573.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 58.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at $128,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $79.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.54 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $82.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.72.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.54 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 21.05%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.