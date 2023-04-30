WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in Baidu by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,481,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,069,000 after buying an additional 664,373 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $51,993,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 5,704.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,230,000 after purchasing an additional 402,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Baidu by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,078,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $361,721,000 after purchasing an additional 358,213 shares in the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Shares of BIDU opened at $120.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $160.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.34.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

