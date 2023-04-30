WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 887 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 677.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

CNQ stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.56. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average of $57.49.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 33.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.11.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.