Wedbush Downgrades HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) to Neutral

Wedbush lowered shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded HomeStreet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded HomeStreet from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.80.

HomeStreet Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.77. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $42.56.

HomeStreet Cuts Dividend

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $107.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.20 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

