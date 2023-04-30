Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,144,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,830 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252,701 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,041,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,172,000 after acquiring an additional 416,171 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after acquiring an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,030,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,495,000 after acquiring an additional 153,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $150.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

