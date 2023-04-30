Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Trimmed by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252,701 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,861,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Barclays lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

WFC opened at $39.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.43. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $150.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

See Also

