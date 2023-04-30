Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives $48.94 Average PT from Analysts

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.94.

A number of research firms have commented on WERN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 125,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 1.4 %

WERN stock opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.51 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

