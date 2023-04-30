WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at DA Davidson

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

WSBC has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on WesBanco from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut WesBanco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.86.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $26.18 and a 12-month high of $41.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.91.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). WesBanco had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $151.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WesBanco will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in WesBanco by 9.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in WesBanco by 3.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

