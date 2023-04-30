West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY23 guidance to $7.50-7.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.50-$7.65 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE WST opened at $361.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $372.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.90 and a 200 day moving average of $277.53.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have weighed in on WST. Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.00.

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,367,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,829,000 after acquiring an additional 123,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 558,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,483,000 after purchasing an additional 53,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Recommended Stories

