West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY23 guidance to $7.50-7.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.50-$7.65 EPS.
West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance
NYSE WST opened at $361.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $372.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.90 and a 200 day moving average of $277.53.
West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.44%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,367,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,829,000 after acquiring an additional 123,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 558,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,483,000 after purchasing an additional 53,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
About West Pharmaceutical Services
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.
