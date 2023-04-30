White Gold (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of White Gold (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

White Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WHGOF opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. White Gold has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.50.

Get White Gold alerts:

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for White Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.