White Gold (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of White Gold (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
White Gold Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WHGOF opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. White Gold has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.50.
