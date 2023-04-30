WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW) Short Interest Down 17.5% in April

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

WM Technology Stock Up 56.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPSW traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,093. WM Technology has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11.

