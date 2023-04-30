WMS Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WMS Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $44.30.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

