WMS Partners LLC Sells 3,073 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WMS Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,581 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.1% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 290.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $786,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,642 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,223 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $291,294,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Visa by 30.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,922,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,052,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.
V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.
V opened at $232.73 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $437.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.07.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.
Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).
