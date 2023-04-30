WMS Partners LLC Sells 3,073 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WMS Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,581 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.1% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 290.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $786,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,642 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,223 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $291,294,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Visa by 30.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,922,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,052,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Stock Performance

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V opened at $232.73 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $437.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

