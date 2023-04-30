Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WOLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Wolfspeed from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Wolfspeed from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Wolfspeed from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.00.

NYSE WOLF opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.42. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $125.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,666,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 60.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

