Wulff Hansen & CO. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wulff Hansen & CO. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.8% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $300.54 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.53. The firm has a market cap of $304.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

