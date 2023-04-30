Wulff Hansen & CO. Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,760 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after buying an additional 1,785,322 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,781,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $314,277,000 after buying an additional 1,698,312 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after buying an additional 1,528,375 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $143,158,000 after buying an additional 1,243,900 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. KGI Securities upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

NIKE Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $126.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.