WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Plans Dividend of $0.10

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVFC opened at $12.50 on Friday. WVS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.

