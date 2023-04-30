WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Plans Dividend of $0.10

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.
WVS Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WVFC opened at $12.50 on Friday. WVS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73.
About WVS Financial
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WVS Financial (WVFC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for WVS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WVS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.