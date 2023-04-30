Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Short Interest Update

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the March 31st total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 874,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.1 %

WH stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.22. 1,210,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,204. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $91.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.68 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

WH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.14.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $461,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WH. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

