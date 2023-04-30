Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.06.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $140.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.25. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $140.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

Insider Activity

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $500,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,875 shares of company stock worth $3,166,805. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Articles

