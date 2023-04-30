Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stake Cut by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Yum China by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Yum China by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Yum China by 2.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Yum China by 0.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Price Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $61.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. Yum China’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 49.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, OTR Global raised Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.