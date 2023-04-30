Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for American Axle & Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AXL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Shares of AXL opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 14.06%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 101,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $922,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,314,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $265,797.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,621 shares in the company, valued at $941,589. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

