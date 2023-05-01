1-800-FLOWERS.COM Reiterates Maintains Rating for TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TFI International from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TFI International from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Desjardins lifted their price target on TFI International from C$172.00 to C$189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TFI International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.
TFI International Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of TFI International stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.44. 292,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,149. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. TFI International has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $128.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter valued at about $3,231,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter valued at about $1,978,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in TFI International by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in TFI International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.
About TFI International
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TFI International (TFII)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.