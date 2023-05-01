1-800-FLOWERS.COM Reiterates Maintains Rating for TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TFI International from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TFI International from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Desjardins lifted their price target on TFI International from C$172.00 to C$189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TFI International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

Shares of TFI International stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.44. 292,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,149. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. TFI International has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $128.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.59.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). TFI International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TFI International will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter valued at about $3,231,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter valued at about $1,978,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in TFI International by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in TFI International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

