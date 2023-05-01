11,451 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Acquired by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,826 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.08. The company had a trading volume of 994,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,078,861. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $104.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

