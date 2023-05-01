1,287 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Purchased by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,287 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.42.

NYSE:CI traded up $1.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $255.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,415. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.11 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.55 and a 200-day moving average of $298.96. The firm has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

