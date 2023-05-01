13,550 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 366,456.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,463,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461,490 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $393,329,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,286,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,011,000 after purchasing an additional 398,142 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $184,963,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $147,444,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SGOV stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.21. 925,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,250. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.28. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.96 and a 12-month high of $100.58.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.