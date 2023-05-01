158,426 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Bought by CPA Asset Management LLC

CPA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 158,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 4.2% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,003,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,573,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,094 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,486,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 309.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,229,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,759,000 after purchasing an additional 929,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IAU traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.58. 1,873,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,225,561. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $34.99. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $38.84.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

