18,560 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Bought by Waycross Investment Management Co

Waycross Investment Management Co bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,560 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000. TJX Companies accounts for 1.5% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $78.80. 618,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,999,346. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average of $77.29. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $90.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

