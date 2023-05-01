1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA) Insider Acquires £40,033.44 in Stock

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Rating) insider Claire Milverton acquired 83,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £40,033.44 ($49,998.05).

1Spatial Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of SPA opened at GBX 50.50 ($0.63) on Monday. 1Spatial Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 37 ($0.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 55 ($0.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64. The company has a market capitalization of £55.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,050.00 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 48.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.39.

About 1Spatial

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the United States, and Australia. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate 3D, an automated approach to data quality, data integration and data enhancement; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

