2,184 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Acquired by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,184 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in American Express by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in American Express by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Express Stock Performance

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $161.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

