3,821 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Acquired by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.
Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.3 %
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.
In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,635 shares of company stock worth $33,635,080. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. Profile
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)
- Is United Airlines Playing a Game of Limbo with Its Guidance?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock is Ready to Play
- Do Analysts’ Price Targets Make Domino’s Pizza Stock Look Tasty?
- Is the 149% Dividend for ZIM Integrated Shipping in Jeopardy?
- Ford Motor Is Charging Up For A Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.