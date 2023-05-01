3M Reiterates Maintains Rating for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by 3M in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ASND. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

NASDAQ ASND traded up $15.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,164,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.55. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $134.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.24 and a 200 day moving average of $110.36.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($1.28). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 127.69% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 121.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 25,417 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 19.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at $536,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

