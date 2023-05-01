4,000 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Medtronic by 322.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $286,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,530 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,877,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Medtronic by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,337,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $181,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,349 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,315,705. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.86 and its 200-day moving average is $81.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $120.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $106.33.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.