4,000 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Medtronic by 322.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $286,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,530 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,877,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Medtronic by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,337,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $181,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,349 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Medtronic Stock Performance
Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,315,705. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.86 and its 200-day moving average is $81.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $120.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $106.33.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.
About Medtronic
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medtronic (MDT)
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
- Checkpoint Software Leads Cyber-Security Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.