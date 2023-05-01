4,057 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Purchased by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Down 0.0 %

UL traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.51. The company had a trading volume of 257,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,489. The company has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.43. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.07.

Unilever Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.