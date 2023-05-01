449,301 Shares in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Acquired by Egerton Capital UK LLP

Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 449,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,840,000. Everest Re Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned 1.15% of Everest Re Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 42.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RE opened at $378.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $365.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.91. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $394.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 46.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.80.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

