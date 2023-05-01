6,431 Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Bought by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.56. 15,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,367. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $194.57.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

