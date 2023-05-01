87,532 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 87,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $23,308,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,669,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,727,000 after purchasing an additional 143,095 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,433,000 after purchasing an additional 119,648 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $322.08 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $334.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.57 and a 200-day moving average of $290.74.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

