88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,903,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the March 31st total of 5,186,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,655,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
88 Energy Price Performance
Shares of EEENF stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Monday. 9,933,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,226,442. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. 88 Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
88 Energy Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 88 Energy (EEENF)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for 88 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 88 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.