88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENFGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,903,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the March 31st total of 5,186,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,655,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

88 Energy Price Performance

Shares of EEENF stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Monday. 9,933,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,226,442. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. 88 Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

88 Energy Company Profile

88 Energy Limited explores for oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 75% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 193,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States; 100% working interest in the Yukon project covering an area of approximately 38,681 acres situated in the Central North Slope of Alaska; 50% working interest in Peregrine project covering an area of approximately 195,373 acres located in the NPR-A region of the North Slope of Alaska; and 100% working interest in the Umiat Oil Field project covering an area of approximately 17,633 acres situated in the immediate south of Peregrine project North Slope of Alaska.

