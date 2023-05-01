888 Reaffirms Maintains Rating for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

888 reissued their maintains rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $221.16. The company had a trading volume of 771,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,885. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.34.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

