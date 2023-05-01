9,555 Shares in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Acquired by Waycross Investment Management Co

Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000. Jacobs Solutions comprises approximately 1.2% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE J traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $116.58. The company had a trading volume of 42,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,876. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.38 and its 200-day moving average is $119.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $142.92.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.80.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at $75,759,858.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,759,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,778,171. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.