9,555 Shares in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Purchased by Waycross Investment Management Co

Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000. Jacobs Solutions makes up 1.2% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,876. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $142.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on J. Robert W. Baird raised Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $768,189.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 607,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,060,849.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,778,171. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

