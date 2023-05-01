A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.13.

Shares of AOS opened at $68.29 on Monday. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $71.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 26.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.7% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

