AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15,607.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,157 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $200,815,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in AbbVie by 146.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,322,000 after acquiring an additional 804,700 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.56.

Insider Activity

AbbVie Price Performance

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.08. 1,729,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,027,175. The stock has a market cap of $270.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.76 and a 200 day moving average of $155.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

