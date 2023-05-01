Acelyrin, Inc. (SLRN) to Raise $350 Million in IPO

Acelyrin, Inc. (SLRN) expects to raise $350 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, May 5th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 20,600,000 shares at a price of $16.00-$18.00 per share.

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, TD Cowen and Piper Sandler served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Acelyrin, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “”.

Acelyrin, Inc. was founded in and has employees. The company is located at and can be reached via phone at .

