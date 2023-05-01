Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Acorn Capital Investment Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Stock Performance

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Acorn Capital Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in the listed and unlisted microcap companies. The fund benchmarks its performance against S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Capital Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Capital Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.