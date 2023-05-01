Acquired Sales (OTCMKTS:AQSP) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP – Get Rating) fell 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. 208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Acquired Sales Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04.

About Acquired Sales

LFTD Partners Inc engages in manufacture, sale and distribution of cannabinoid-infused products. Its products includes beverages, shots, water, other liquids, water soluble nano drops or liquids, lotions, sprays, conditioners, creams, oils, pre-rolled hemp joints and hemp cigarettes, caviar cones, dabs, cartridges, gummies, saucy dmnds, CBG delta-8-THC flower, disposable delta-8-THC vapes, tinctures, powder, water packets, effervescent tablets, capsules, bath bombs, balms, body washes, gummies, food, chocolate, other edibles, and non-prescription cannabinoid formulations.

