AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Short Interest Up 18.1% in April

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,900 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 365,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ASIX traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $37.44. 130,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,212. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average is $39.15.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $404.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $472.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.81%.

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $158,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASIX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

